Sui Dhaaga: Varun Dhawan ditches Anushka Sharma for a solo cycle ride

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma starrer Sui Dhaaga: Made In India is just a day away from release. The two stars who have been paired for the first time on the silver screen have left no stone unturned to promote their film and have gone places all across the nation to create buzz about it. On Thursday, Mamta and Mauji met the media for one last time before the film releases and looks like Mauji is confident of his film. So confident that he began cycling around the room in which the event took place.

The film will see Varun travel extensively on a cycle and by the looks of it, it seems like he was nostalgic of his shooting days and couldn't resist a ride.

It wasn't just Varun. Anushka too couldn't hold herself back as she took control of the cycle and Varun gave her company.

The meet and greet on Thursday was rather interesting as Varun and Anushka met real-life Mamtas and Maujis i.e real-life couples who have started their own business and congratulated them for their venture.

Produced by YRF and Maneesh Sharma, the Sharat Katariya directed film is slated to release this Friday, 28th September. We can't wait to see what their journey unfolds.