Sui Dhaaga weaves its logo through the heartland of India and it’s highly impressive

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma have kick started the promotions of their upcoming film, Sui Dhaaga: Made In India today on the Handloom Day. Since yesterday, the two were teasing their fans about a big surprise. And the mystery has finally come to an end today as Anushka and Varun revealed the logo of the film that has been designed in the most exquisite and never-seen-before manner.

Standing true to the tag-line of Made in India, the lead pair traveled all across India and sent stencils of the logo to curate the best logo with human touches and stories engraved on it. With six months of research, the film’s logo was created in 15 different styles with the efforts of various people from the nooks and corners of the country. Traditional handloom artistes from states of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Kashmir, West Bengal, Punjab and so on made some amazing artworks to prepare the logo.

And finally, the lead stars released all the vividly created logo designs, but faced a tough time selecting just one, so they picked all of them. Indeed, a great move by the team of the movie to bring authentic touches to the logo.

Helmed by Sharat Kataria, Sui Dhaaga is all set to release on Sept 28 this year.