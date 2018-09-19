Sui Dhaaga: When Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma shot at a real textile factory

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma will be seen on the big screen together for the first time in YRF’s Sui Dhaaga – Made In India. The trailer of the movie has created a great buzz and even the songs are being liked by the audiences. The movie celebrates entrepreneurship and looks like the makers wanted everything to be authentic in the movie.

In the trailer we can see a few sequences in which Anushka and Varun are in a textile factory. Well, the scenes were shot in a real factory located in the outskirts of Delhi. Not just that, few actual workers too made it to the final cut of the movie.

Talking about it, Anushka said, “We have tried to keep Sui Dhaaga as authentic to real life as possible. We lived the life of Mauji and Mamta for this film and this journey took us to work in an actual clothing factory in Faridabad. We shot there for 4 days with real workers who tirelessly work day and night to produce outstanding pieces of garments. We learnt how to operate the machines from them which was very helpful.”

Varun added, “The factory in Faridabad was a perfect location to shoot. The equipment and machinery looked genuine and extremely authentic to be the place where Mauji and Mamta’s first brush with a textile factory could be. To prep for our parts, we both interacted and met with all the real workers on set and exchanged notes. These people were invaluable in getting us more prepared for our characters.”

Directed by Sharat Katariya, the movie is slated to hit the screens on September 28, 2018.