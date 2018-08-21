Sui Dhaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma are live from another Pipli

Sui and Dhaga, when together, sew close-knit magic. As Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan get ready to promote their upcoming project in full force, they have taken on a less conventional way. Yash Raj Films shared a video on Twitter, wherein we were up for a virtual tour to Peepli, a village in Odisha, with a strong heritage of craftsmanship and a legacy of magnificent applique, embroidery and other stitch works.

Every Pipli design has a story behind it. And Sharda’s amazing story is weaved through this art from Odisha, an art that she wants to take across the globe. #HeroesMadeInIndia #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia | @Varun_dvn | @AnushkaSharma | @SuiDhaagaFilm pic.twitter.com/vZI9F0VvGQ — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) August 21, 2018

Back in 10th century, the village was set up so craftsmen could settle here and create appliqued umbrellas and canopies for Lord Jagannath, especially for Odisha's famous Rath Yatra. With time, the art made its way to clothing, bed sheets, pillow covers, home decors and more. The video also introduces us to Sharda Mahapatra, a fashion designer who is effectively uniting artists, creating vivid and beautiful work that it adored locally as well as by foreign artists and is creating a commendable livelihood.

Though it is a less travelled path of promotion, a few of our Bollywood stars have done it before. Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor promoted 3 Idiots by visiting weavers in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh. This was after Khan came to know the weavers' plight in the state. One might remember Aamir wearing a hand-made suit during the film's premiere.

Actress Vidya Balan, a huge admirer of hand-woven sarees, also visited villages in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for a close observation of the handloom industry. However, this wasn't for promotional purposes.

What's better if our public figures can infuse some more spark in the age-old crafts as some of them decaying with time?