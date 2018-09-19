SuiDhaagaChallenge: Alia Bhatt perfects the art of needling

It’s the day and age of vivid challenges and they’re fast catching up on social media. Our stars too have started indulging in them to grab more eyeballs. So, when Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma kickstarted the #SuiDhaagaChallenge, we knew it’s going to go viral.

So, the challenge here requires one to treadle a needle in a span of just 10 seconds. That’s right. Just 10 seconds. Akshay Kumar was the first one amongst the celebrities to try the challenge but he failed to make the cut. The Khiladi, however, nominated Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar for the task and the cricketing legend is yet to take it up.

After Akshay, Varun moved to Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. The two actors are teaming up with Varun in Karan Johar’s Kalank and Varun found a great opportunity to promote his Sui Dhaaga on the sets. He presented a face-off between Alia and Aditya. And guess who won? Alia Bhatt it is, that too in flat 10 seconds.

After winning the challenge, she nominated her mentor Karan Johar and asked him to further make her alleged beau Ranbir Kapoor make a go at it too. That brings us to the question, will Ranbir be able to complete the challenge like Alia? We’re pretty excited for this one!