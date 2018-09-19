SuiDhaagaChallenge: Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor show off their sui dhaaga skills

The makers of Sui Dhaaga: Made In India have kickstarted and amazing promotional strategy. They have come up with a challenge named #SuiDhaagaChallenge in which celebs are nominating each other to insert a thread in a needle in the minimum time. Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur have already taken the challenge. From the three actors, it is only Alia who could successfully complete the challenge.

The actress had nominated Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor for #SuiDhaagaChallenge. Now the actor and the filmmaker have taken up the challenge. Want to know who wins? Watch it here…

Well, Ranbir is clearly the winner as Karan couldn’t complete the challenge. The filmmaker actually gave up on himself as he couldn’t insert the thread the needle. By the way, do guys know, Sui Dhaaga: Made In India is releasing on the occasion of Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday. The movie will be releasing on September 28, 2018, which marks Ranbir’s 36th birthday. Ranbir and Karan have further challenged Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. It will be interesting to see who will win the challenge between both of them.

Directed by Sharat Katariya, Sui Dhaaga: Made In India has surely created a good pre-release buzz thanks to the interesting trailer and the lovely songs. Even the promotional strategy looks to be working in the favour of the film.