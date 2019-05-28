Ranveer Singh's '83: Team India leaves looking their best in uniform

Nikita Thakkar May 28 2019, 11.59 am May 28 2019, 11.59 am

India... India! We cheered loud for Virat Kohli and his boys as they left for England to play the World Cup 2019. Wearing a suit, matching tie and shiny shoes, the Men In Blue looked ultra cool and sparked enthusiasm among fans for the upcoming cricketing gala. Well, we have got the same feeling all over again. This time for Ranveer Singh and his boys. The team of Kabir Khan's movie '83 was spotted at the airport early on Tuesday morning when they were dressed exactly like the cricketers of Team India when they left for the World Cup. The entire squad of '83 comprising of Ranveer Singh, Saqib Saleem, Tahiraj Bhasin, Jiiva, Chirag Patil, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa and R Badre arrived at the airport in a bus that had Kapil's Devils written on it and was finely dressed in suits. As soon as they stepped out of the bus, they posed for the paps together like one solid team.

Take a look at their picture below:

Oh boy, all of them look so dapper. We have got some of their solo pictures too. Ladies, time to ogle.

Ranveer Singh spotted at the airport.

Ranveer Singh clicks selfies with fans.

Saqib Saleem looking all dapper at the airport

Kabir Khan's '83 chronicles India's victory in 1983 World Cup under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. It was for the first time that India won the prestigious cup so, obviously, the story is very special to us. Ranveer, who is going to step into the shoes of Kapil Dev in this film, underwent intense training and lived with the ace cricketer for a few days to learn his mannerisms. Now, its time to put in use all the training and give a kickass performance at the Lords, England as the cameras start rolling. We are awaiting some crazy pics soon.

Here's a picture of Ranveer Singh with Kapil Dev.

View this post on Instagram Becoming the Hurricane 🌪 #KapilDev @83thefilm @kabirkhankk A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on May 24, 2019 at 9:30pm PDT

'83 will make it to the theatres on April 10, 2020.