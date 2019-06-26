Soheib Ahsan June 26 2019, 7.03 pm June 26 2019, 7.03 pm

Netflix India is busy at work and it seems that they are spending their time well. They will be adding another new original Indian TV series to their roster for the horror genre. The series titled, ‘Typewriter’ will revolve around Bardez Villa, a haunted house in Goa which is being investigated by four aspiring ghost hunters. Another integral part of the story will be a family of three moving into the house. A teaser released by Netflix shows a police officer pondering and investigating a connection between different random deaths. The series will premiere of July 19.

The series will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Purab Kohli, Samir Kochchar and Palomi Ghosh will be playing lead roles. The aspiring ghost hunters will be played by Palash Kamble, Mikhail Gandhi, Arna Sharma and Aaryansh Malviya. The group will be motivated not just by the haunted house but a haunted book will be what inspires them. The series will also see the group struggle to find time for their ghost hunting adventures as they struggle to balance chores and school work.

Sujoy Ghosh is a director, producer and screenplay writer known for working on films like, Kahaani, Badlaa and Bang Bang! His reputation for his work on thriller has fans eagerly awaiting for the series to drop. Netflix India has also shown great taste in the content that it features on its platform. In the past Netflix India has been home to films and series like, Sacred Games, Lust Stories, Little Things and even the Oscar winning short film Period. End of a sentence. Their upcoming content apart from, Typewriter includes, Selection Day, Guilty, Sacred Games 2 and even Bahubali: Before the Beginning. The Bahubali series will be a prequel to the film series. It looks like Netflix India has an interesting list of upcoming content. Time to get your snacks ready.