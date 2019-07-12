Actor Sumeet Vyas is currently on vacation with his wife Ekta Kaul. The actor who rose to fame with TVF's Permanent Roommates tied the knot last year. The couple is currently in Taiwan on their very first international trip after their wedding. The actor who is currently living his best life shared a hilarious video on Friday where he was seen taking a hot-air balloon ride. Vyas, who is also known for his perfect comic timing used the opportunity to crack a hilarious joke!
In the video, we see Sumeet speaking in a fake accent and saying that he has brought an apartment on the 300th floor. He then goes on to show the audience the view from the top of the balloon. In the caption, he wrote that a hot air balloon ride is actually not calm and serene like it is usually portrayed. The engine of his balloon constantly kept firing and there was constant bickering on the walkie talkie in Mandarin. This along with Sumeet's commentary is a hilarious reminder why we should never blindly believe everything we see on the internet.
Check out the video here:
Also, check out some adorable pictures from Sumeet and Ekta's trip:
#hotairballoon ride... Wasn’t exactly as quiet and serene as I imagined it to be. The gas cylinders kept firing every minute, not to mention the constant banter in Mandarin on the Walkie... so I thought, might as well add to the cacophony.
First phugga ride with my phugga.. @sumeetvyas @amazingtaiwan @discover_taiwan #tourist #hotairballoonfestival @ttb_in
The guy who makes me fly! Mere pati chanteshwar! 🐒🐒🐒 @sumeetvyas
Sumeet Vyas is definitely a busy man. He was last seen in Veere Di Wedding and Tripling 2. He is all set to appear in Alt Balaji's multi-starrer web series The Verdict: State vs Nanavati, based on the infamous Nanavati vs the Union of India case. The series will also have Tumhari Sulu actor Manav Kaul, Angad Bedi, Eli Avrram, Saurabh Shukla and Sacred Games star Kubbra Sait. Kubbra and Sumeet are also teaming up for ZEE5's musical web-series REJECTX. The show also features newcomers like Masi Wali, Anisha Victor, Ayush Khurana, Prabhneet Singh, Ridhi Khakhar, Saadhika Syal and Pooja Shetty.Read More