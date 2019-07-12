Antara Kashyap July 12 2019, 11.55 am July 12 2019, 11.55 am

Actor Sumeet Vyas is currently on vacation with his wife Ekta Kaul. The actor who rose to fame with TVF's Permanent Roommates tied the knot last year. The couple is currently in Taiwan on their very first international trip after their wedding. The actor who is currently living his best life shared a hilarious video on Friday where he was seen taking a hot-air balloon ride. Vyas, who is also known for his perfect comic timing used the opportunity to crack a hilarious joke!

In the video, we see Sumeet speaking in a fake accent and saying that he has brought an apartment on the 300th floor. He then goes on to show the audience the view from the top of the balloon. In the caption, he wrote that a hot air balloon ride is actually not calm and serene like it is usually portrayed. The engine of his balloon constantly kept firing and there was constant bickering on the walkie talkie in Mandarin. This along with Sumeet's commentary is a hilarious reminder why we should never blindly believe everything we see on the internet.

Check out the video here: