Sumeet Vyas’s reply to Swara’s masturbation scene in Veere Di Wedding makes complete sense

Actress Swara Bhasker has unabashedly put forth her point of view on a certain subject and she has even invited Twitter trolls aplenty. But then, that’s a part and parcel of a celeb’s life because where there is love, there is going to be hatred too. And realising this, Swara has learnt the art of giving back to the trolls in her own way.

This time, she got targeted by Twitterati for her masturbation scene in the recently released movie Veere Di Wedding. She played a bold character who is unhappy with her marriage in the movie. That particular scene left her followers fuming and they called her cheap and so on. However, Swara was expecting such sort of a reaction and didn’t really pay any heed to the trolls.

Now, her co-star Sumeet Vyas was asked about the entire controversy. His reply on the scenario is exactly how we would react if asked. Speaking to HT, Sumeet said, ”It was essentially showing the back story of Swara’s character. She was not happy in her marriage and had no chemistry with her husband. If it was a man featured in that scene, it would have been perfectly normal and a healthy thing to do. But as it is a woman, which perhaps is a first in Indian cinema, it became a problem. What we saw was what a normal human being would do but because it was a woman, it looked like a bold move. And that is why it was treated in a humourous manner, without trying to make a ‘statement’. But invariably, it became a statement. It became a big deal.”

We so agree with you here Sumeet!