Sun-soaked babies! Lisa Haydon posts an adorable photo of herself and son Zack

Star kids are no less an internet sensation than their parents. Take Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's toddler Taimur for an example. His pictures go viral on the internet within minutes, literally! We also can't get enough of Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi. And here's an adorable glimpse of Lisa Haydon's son Zack. The photo is sure to melt your hearts!

My ❤️ A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on Jun 29, 2018 at 6:40am PDT

The mother and the son are seen soaking in bright sun by the sea. A beautiful sight, indeed! Lisa, who, recently celebrated her 32nd birthday, had a good one. She shared a photograph of herself by what looked like a lush countryside.

On a related note, have you noticed how she is rocking her blonde hair? It's a trend many wouldn't dare to try! But Lisa, with her stylish self, pulled it off like a babe!

We're so sure the little one is going to grow quite a fashionable one too! ;)