Sunday just got better! These snaps of Taimur Ali Khan will make you cuddle him ASAP

Internet’s favourite child, Taimur Ali Khan, is here to turn your dull Sunday into a happening one. Spotted by our paparazzi on Saturday evening at Mehboob Studios, Bandra, the kiddo this time was papped walking hand-in-hand with her nanny and was not seen nestled in her arms.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan became a superstar the moment he was born and is getting cuter by each passing day. And now that he sports a cute little pony tail, Taimur is like the most stylish star kid ever!

Dressed in a summer ready avatar which comprised of an orange coloured shorts along with a blue stripe tee and crocs, the little fella was surely seen enjoying his walk time. Also it seems that Taimur is already in love with the idea of walking and sweating it out as we have often spotted him strolling alongside a pool or at the studios.

Talking about Kareena and Saif's little boy a bit in detail, he has always been shutterbugs favourite and just like mommy Kareena, he loves the attention too. He loves to pose as cameras go clickety-click. Though Kareena mentioned in an interview during the Veere Di Wedding promotions that she does not like the constant reporting on her son but this hasn't stopped the media from drooling over this cutest star kid.