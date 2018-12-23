Sundaying! Misha Kapoor enjoys playtime with uncle Ishaan Khatter while Taimur Ali Khan flies back to Mumbai

The little kiddos of tinsel town have more interesting weekend plans than their parents these days! Every day is play-day, Sundays are super play-days! *Winks* The parents, who often get up with a list of schedules of meetings and shoots, must very often be jealous of their toddlers who only want good breakfast and more play. This Sunday is differently eventful for all the toddlers. From Misha Kapoor to Taimur Ali Khan, everyone is busy having a good time! ;)

We just came across Ishaan Khatter's Instagram post. The young uncle and his lovely niece Misha Kapoor were captured while bonding with each other. With a little brother home, we're quite sure Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor's daughter is having a joyous time every day! On the other hand, Taimur Ali Khan is back to Mumbai after a nice vacation in South Africa. He also had a destination birthday celebration. How cool is that?

View this post on Instagram 🍓 sass = 💯 A post shared by Ishaan Khatter (@ishaan95) on Dec 22, 2018 at 11:36pm PST

Gauri Khan shared a photo of Shah Rukh Khan and little AbRam, wishing us a Merry Christmas. Looks like it was captured around the time of Diwali, but it won't be wrong to say that the little one is gearing up for a lovely Christmas celebration. Have a look at new mommy Neha Dhupia's Instagram stories too. Tons of gifts for little Mehr! She is too little to know the wiseness of a Sunday though...LOL! But her Christmas is getting merrier already.

View this post on Instagram Merry Christmas ❤ A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Dec 22, 2018 at 10:54pm PST

Now tell us, did you have a Sunday this nice? ;)