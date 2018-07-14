Sunidhi Chauhan and Badshah to collaborate and we can’t wait to sing along

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan and rapper Badshah are individually exceptionally good singers, with some great hits to their names. Now imagine the sensational number that can be produced when they come together. Well that’s what’s we’re looking forward to, now that both stars have announced that they will be collaborating for a song.

Ok so @SunidhiChauhan5 mam has agreed to collaborate with me for a song on my album. Whaaaaaaaat??????!!!!!

My honour and pleasure https://t.co/mnoIVS3w1q — BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) July 13, 2018

Well, Badshah is a happy man after Sunidhi accepted his offer. The two singers are currently judges on the new season of the reality TV series Dil Hai Hindustani. Sunidhi who is back as a judge after The Remix spoke about the show with a daily, “Dil Hai Hindustani 2 is a refreshing concept. Witnessing non-Indians joyously performing Indian songs, not only made me proud of the universality of Indian music, but also the inspirational value India holds in the world. I am really excited to be part of this grand celebration of our country and its music.”

Sunidhi’s latest track Main Badhiya Tub Hi Badhiya from Sanju has seen much love. Speaking to IANS, she said, “My voice is different. I do not have that nasal voice. So I found it a little difficult to sing, but that was the challenge I took.”

Badshah, on the other hand, is kicked about his upcoming album called O.N.E. He spoke to a portal saying, “It’s my life in an album. Obviously, there are going to be a few commercial songs, but the rest would be about my life. I feel it’s about time that you get to know about me.”

Well, we can’t wait to sing along.