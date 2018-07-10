Suniel Shetty indulges in some muddy off-road driving and it looks hell lot of fun!

He is nearing 60. But Suniel Shetty, in terms of fitness, enthusiasm and energy, can give youngsters a race for their money. He has found a new hobby now! The actor is exploring off-road driving and was recently seen indulging in some. He drove to Karjat despite the rains and drove an all-terrain vehicle. Shetty, presently, is the face of a campaign promoting the same sport.

"It is quite exciting to be the part of such an event especially because it is being organised for the first time in Mumbai. When Mud Skull approached me to be their brand ambassador I thought it will be great fun and thrilling to be a part of such an event. Rally racing is one of the toughest yet full of enthusiasm as racing goes on irrespective of the weather conditions," he told IANS.

The thrilling ride got quite a few fans as well as the shutterbugs gathering on the spot, and the whole off-driving gang along with Shetty posed with swag!

Also, watch a video of the drive below!

Shetty was last seen in Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez's A Gentleman. He is now set to star in the Marathi film Aa Ba Ka.