Suniel Shetty is proud of Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, talks about the mistakes he made

Rushabh Dhruv May 13 2019, 11.56 pm May 13 2019, 11.56 pm

He is nearing 60. But Suniel Shetty, in terms of fitness, enthusiasm and energy, can give many youngsters ‘tough’ competition. Although the actor has been off celluloid for quite a while, Suniel Shetty has tasted success in his times and was among the most popular actors from the 90s. During his reign, Sunil’s contemporaries included Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn. Even though these stars were contemporaries, they shared a great rapport with one another. FYI, Shetty has worked with Akshay in 1994 film Mohra and was seen with Ajay in Dilwale, which released the same year.

While Akshay and Ajay made a mark for themselves in Bollywood, Suniel’s luck went for a toss and the actor began to give more flops than hits. Now, in an interview with an entertainment portal, the 57-year-old actor has spilled the beans on what’s his state of mind about the success of his colleagues. "Today when I see Akshay and Ajay, I feel so proud, I salute them, they are very close friends of mine. Even today, they inspire me by what they have achieved, I am not jealous, I have made mistakes that is why where I am. I appreciate both the actors, and I wish I was like them. For that I need to work hard," Suniel Shetty said.

The actor also expressed how he never planned his career and that was his biggest mistake. "I was emotional. I never planned my career, and I never planned the highs and lows. If I fell, I fell, if today, my Friday is not good, it's because of the mistakes I made," he added.

On the professional front, if reports are to be believed Suniel Shetty will soon be seen reuniting with his co- stars Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal for Hera Pheri 3. However, there has been no official confirmation on the same. Sunil Shetty was last seen on the silverscreen making a cameo in A Gentleman (2017).

Credit: India Today