Sunil Grover signs up for Bharat, will play Salman Khan’s bestie

The Sunil Grover-Kapil Sharma spat has led to the wrapping up of the show and a breakdown in their friendship. While Kapil Sharma’s life and career are on a downward spiral, Sunil Grover’s career chart is seeing newer heights each day. Grover has bagged the lead role in Chhuriyaan, a film by director Vishal Bharadwaj, in which will be playing an unconventional role, along with Dangal star Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Mada. But the actor’s fortunes have soared even higher as an Indian Express report states that Sunil will be a part of Bharat, along with Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra.

The report claimed that Grover will not be playing the usual comic role he’s known for but will explore a character beyond what he’s used to. The source told the publication that Grover will have the role of Salman’s best friend in Bharat and that he will have an interesting character. Sunil quit The Kapil Sharma Show in March following a fight with Kapil and is presently working on a cricket show called Dhan Dhana Dhan.

In Vishal’s Chhuriyaan, Sunil will play the lead along with Vijay Raaz. Grover had previously worked on Gabbar is Back but Chhuriyaan is the first time he landed a big role. Bharat will be his third Bollywood break and it looks like it’s a big one.

The Ali Abbas Zafar directed Bharat is an official adaptation of a South Korean film released in 2014, called Ode to My Father. Ali and Priyanka have earlier worked together in Gunday. Salman and Priyanka had worked together on Mujhse Shadi Karoge. Meanwhile, Salman worked with Ali in Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.