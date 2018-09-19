Sunny days for Dimple Kapadia’s nephew Karan

Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia have been a hit, on screen and off screen. If they ignited just the right passion on the big screen, their real-life camaraderie (or something more?) drew no fewer eyeballs. And now, Dimple's nephew Karan Kapadia is set to kickstart his innings in Bollywood with the elder Deol brother.

Karan, the son of Dimple's late sister Simple Kapadia, will star in a film titled Blank alongside Sunny. Directed by Behzad Khambata, who was one of the assistant directors for Akshay Kumar's OMG: Oh My God!, the film required Karan to train extensively in martial arts and horse riding apart from his regular fitness schedule. Behzad took to Twitter to announce the film. Reportedly, Blank will be an entertaining film with the right dose of actions. Karan, who has assisted filmmaker Rahul Dholakia in the past, needed to shed several kilos of weight in order to fit in.

On another note, last year, a video of Sunny and Dimple holding hands in London went viral, with gossip mills suggesting that their romance had rekindled. We aren't sure of that. But it would be safe to say that Sunny wants a great beginning for Karan!