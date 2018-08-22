Sunny Deol all set to don a Sikh’s avatar yet again, this time for Rajkumar Santoshi's next!

Actor Sunny Deol is all set to share the screen space with brother Bobby Deol and father Dharmendra in his upcoming comedy Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se. And recent reports state that the actor has yet another interesting project coming up. This film will reunite Sunny with his Ghayal director Rajkumar Santoshi after 16 long years!

Mumbai Mirror reports that the duo, Sunny and Rajkumar, might soon start shooting for a period drama based on the story of a Sikh warrior Fateh Singh. The two have been reportedly in touch for the project since the past few years and worked on the script.

“When Santoshi had announced the film in 2013, he had wanted to cast Sanjay Dutt in the lead but it didn’t work out due to date issues. Now, he has locked the final script with Sunny’s nod,” a source told Mirror.

Well, this definitely raises the excitement to see Deol playing a Sikh character once again after Border, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, The Legend Of Bhagat Singh, Jo Bole So Nihaal, besides Yamla Pagla Deewana. He is perhaps the one who has turned Sikh on the celluloid for maximum number of times and everytime he wore a turban on the screen, Sunny has done wonders.