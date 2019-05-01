  3. Bollywood
Sunny Deol on entering politics: I am stepping into a new phase

Bollywood

Sunny Deol on entering politics: I am stepping into a new phase

Sunny Deol gets candid about politics and films.

back
karan deolKaran KapadiapoliticsSunny Deol
nextAnushka Sharma to celebrate her birthday with hubby Virat Kohli in Bangalore

within