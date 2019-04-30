Nikita Thakkar April 30 2019, 4.57 pm April 30 2019, 4.57 pm

Hindustan Zindabad Tha, Zindabad Hai, Zindabad Rahega. That's how Sunny Deol expressed his love for his country in Gaddar: Ek Prem Katha. Now, he is showing off this love for real. The dhai kilo ka haath actor has turned politician and filed his nomination for the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 from Gurudaspur constituency on BJP's ticket. It was just yesterday that Sunny reached Gurudaspur to register his entry. However, it was a gift given to him by his fans before the nomination that caught our attention.

Sunny Deol was gifted a hand pump by his followers during the rally he conducted before filing his nomination. Now, the hand pump is very iconic to Sunny. Remember that legendary scene from Gaddar: Ek Prem Katha when Sunny uprooted a hand pump in a fit of anger? Until then, we didn't know, it was humanly possible to do something like that. Since then, the hand pump has become synonymous to Sunny.

Here's the picture of Sunny Deol from the rally.

Sunny Deol relives his Gaddar moment, gets gifted a hand pump

Don't miss Bobby Deol sitting and smiling as his brother receives this iconic gift. Bobby was by his brother's side throughout the rally and while he filed his nomination on Monday.

Meanwhile, all those who have forgotten the hand pump scene from Gaddar: Ek Prem Katha, here it is:

Hema Malini, Sunny Deol's step-mother, was recently asked about his entry in politics, to which she said, "Sunny will be an asset. He is as sincere and hardworking as his father. And he is in politics to do good for the people. I am so glad he’s standing for elections from Gurdaspur which was my friend and co-star Vinod Khannaji’s constituency. Now Sunny will carry on Vinodji’s good work in Gurdaspur if he wins. I am confident he will."

We are looking forward to Sunny's political inning.