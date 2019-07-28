Ranjini Maitra July 28 2019, 6.51 pm July 28 2019, 6.51 pm

Sunny Deol's Dhai Kilo Ka Haath have gained innumerable heroic achievements so far. One can't forget how he often took on the villain, always bagging a win at the end. Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, he also expanded his arena of activity, by joining the BJP. But this time around, the actor-turned-politician has set a true example of bravery!

Veena Bedi, a woman of 45 years, fell prey to an unfortunate incident after a travel agent lured her by promising her a well-paying housekeeping job of Rs 30,000 per month. In the meantime, the woman was not only kept in confinement but was also subjected to assault. During the actor's visit to Kartarpur Corridor, the family requested his help.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) on May 20, 2019 at 11:38pm PDT

Sunny got in touch with the External Affairs Ministry in New Delhi in order to help Veena. She is now back home, safely. The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), as well as two NGOs based in Kuwait and Canada respectively, helped the actor turned politician achieve this.