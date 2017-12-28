Sunny Deols Mohalla Assi makers file fresh petition against CBFC Chief Prasoon Joshi

Sunny Deol's much talked about project 'Mohalla Assi' got entangled in controversies ever since its trailer was released two years back. The film remained in news for explicit use of swear words by the makers followed by its alleged leak online. Crossword Entertainment, makers of the film Mohalla Assi, have filed a contempt petition against Prasoon Joshi, Chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), for failing to comply with the order of the Delhi High Court allowing the release of the film.

Mohalla Assi, based on Kashinath Singh’s novel Kashi Ka Assi, has been directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Dwivedi is also a former CBFC board member who spoke out against Pahlaj Nihalani’s controversial term as its chairperson.

'Mohalla Assi' release faced a ban after an FIR was filed in Varanasi against Sunny Deol and the director Chandraprakash Dwivedi for the alleged use of abusive language in the film. It was alleged that the film hurt religious sentiments, as per PTI. Now, after the Delhi High court on December 11, 2017, directed the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to award an 'A' certificate to it within a week and quashing nine of the 10 cuts proposed by the Board, Crossword Entertainment has filed a fresh petition against the CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi.

The CBFC did not comply with the order and the film is currently in abeyance. CBFC has challenged the Delhi High court judgement by way of an LPA and has also filed a review petition, which is listed on January 5, 2018.​