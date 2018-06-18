Sunny Leone and Daniel Webber's topless photo with daughter Nisha draws flak, her fans slam the trolls

The world celebrated Father’s Day on June 17. Not only the general public but Bollywood stars too took to their respective social media accounts to share sweet memories with their fathers. Daniel Weber also shared a photo of himself with wife Sunny Leone and daughter Nisha. While we think that the picture is adorable, many found it to be inappropriate as it has Daniel and Sunny in their topless avatars. A lot of them thought that Sunny was not dressed like a mother. Gosh! Some people never fail to amuse us.

"This is Fathers Day!!! The greatest love one can imagine !!! Thank You @sunnyleone for meeting Nisha Kaur and Falling in Love for both of us !!! You are always the one who knows Best. She is everything and has stolen my heart forever !!!! Xoxoxo Thank You !!!!," read the caption on Daniel's post.

Sunny's loyal fans slammed the trolls as one of the comments read, "How to dress motherly? There is no answer... You trollers are idiot. Why are you so judgmental?".

These pictures are from a recent photoshoot that the family did a few days back as there was another picture that Daniel posted with his twins, Noah and Asher. Take a look:

Sunny didn't care much about the tasteless and nasty comments as she posted another photo with Daniel and the three kids outside a Gurdwara wishing him a happy father's day. Check it out:

For the uninitiated, Nisha was adopted by Sunny and Daniel from Latur last year. The process took them over two years, as it was revealed by Sunny in various interviews.