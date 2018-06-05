Sunny Leone and kids; reach the Ghats of Ganga to seek blessings

Sunny Leone has grown up in the US, but the actress is completely desi at heart. After her parents’ death, the actress had visited India for the immersion of their ashes. And once again, the actress reached the Ghats of Ganga to seek blessings. This time with her twin sons. She posted a couple of pictures of her visit to Ganga on Instagram. The actress also revealed that she is starting up with a new project. However, she hasn’t revealed much about it.

Last year, Sunny Leone adopted a baby girl named Nisha. And this year in March, the actress announced that she has turned a mother once again through surrogacy and has been blessed with two baby boys whom she has named Noah and Asher.

Sunny, who was an adult movie star earlier, has now made a mark in the Indian film industry. The actress has a couple of hit Bollywood films in her name and is famously known for her dance numbers. She is currently busy with the shooting for Tamil film Veeramadevi. The posters of the film were unveiled a few days ago.

Sunny will also be seen in her own biopic titled Karenjit Kaur. It is being directed by Aditya Dutt.