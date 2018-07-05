Sunny Leone can’t resist jalebis, gets caught cheating on her diet

An actor’s life isn’t an easy job as they take great pains in looking the best at all times. While, we think it’s all luxurious for them, they have their share of restrictions and rules to adhere too. When it comes to food choices, they maintain a strict regime and sacrifice on all the scrumptious meals, opting for salads and healthy foods.

Yet, they do all of that with great patience, however, like any human, they too have their days when they are in the mood to cheat a bit. Now, actress Sunny Leone felt like gorging on some yummy jalebis as she simply can’t resist their flavours, however, she got caught in the act and the poor woman had to defend herself. Watch the video here for yourself:

Yum yum yum!!! I love jalebi's A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Jul 5, 2018 at 7:05am PDT

Dressed in a traditional look, Sunny is seen enjoying a plate full of jalebis. As the camera is pointed on her face, very apologetically, she claims that she just loves jalebis and is not eating the entire plate, but just a couple of them. Aww! That’s really cute.

On the work front, the actress recently shared the motion poster of her forthcoming biopic titled Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone. Apart from that, she will also be seen in the Tamil drama Veeramahadevi.