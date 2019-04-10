Sunny Leone celebrates 8th anniversary with husband Daniel Weber and daughter Nisha

Ranjini Maitra April 10 2019, 10.45 pm April 10 2019, 10.45 pm

With three children, a rocking husband and a jam-packed professional diary, Sunny Leone is definitely having a great time. She rightly calls husband Daniel Weber the best part of herself because, why not? He is her friend, business partner, manager (sort of) and a hands-on father to their toddlers! On Wednesday, the couple celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary. We don't know if there was a party, but a cosy cake cutting (accompanied by some good wine) definitely took place.

On her Instagram handle, Sunny shared photos from the celebration. Their daughter Nisha Weber Kaur joined the fun. We did not get a glimpse of their sons Noah and Asher. But guess they are still too tiny to join such a house party! The best part was that little Nisha made that delicious-looking cake. At least that's what Sunny tells us. She is literally the cherry on the cake then! Wondering how a three-year-old kid managed to bake that big cake after all!

It's been over a year since the couple has been blessed with their twin surrogate boys and Nisha promoted to being a big sister! “This is an amazing new chapter of our life and I believe the great chapter of all. We have been blessed with an amazing journey and looking forward to many more great things ahead. Proud Family!," Daniel said, soon after embracing fatherhood for the second time.

The couple adopted Nisha, then a 21-month-old baby, from Latur in 2017. The overwhelmed mother could only describe it as 'love at first sight'. "The moment we got the picture (of Nisha); I was so excited, happy, emotional and so many different feelings. We literally had three weeks to finalise everything. Usually, people get nine months to prepare," she told HT, soon after Nisha came in their lives.

And now, they're a big, happy family!