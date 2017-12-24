Sunny Leone compares herself with these legendary actresses, gets trolled

Sunny Leone, who is known for her erotic roles and sexy item numbers, decided to give back to people who think she is the only one doing erotic movies and bold dance numbers. The actor is currently embroiled in a controversy over her cancelled New Year event ‘Sunny Nights’ in Bengaluru.

“We won’t allow western culture to hurt our Kannada culture. We all know the history of Sunny Leone. And we won’t allow it,” Harish, the leader of the protesters, said in an interview to indianexpress.com. After the police denied to provide security, Sunny had to cancel the show. For the same, she shared a post as a way to get back at the protestors.

Sunny took to social networking site Instagram and posted bold pictures of legendary actresses like Zeenat Aman, Rekha, Madhubala drawing inspiration from them.

Back in those days, these Bollywood beauties made bold choices which raised eyebrows. However, it is still the same. Sunny who posted these pictures as her inspiration to be ok with oneself, got trolled.

Questioning the Bengaluru police’s decision to deny permission to the organisers of the event, the High Court asked the police department, “Why are you blocking Sunny Leone’s event. Such kind of discrimination is not right. What action have you taken to maintain law and order in the city during New Year?”

However, Sunny Leone had tweeted on Tuesday, December 19, confirming that she will not attend the New Year bash in the city after the police denied permission to the organisers. On the work front, Sunny Leone has signed a trilingual film in which she will be seen as a warrior.