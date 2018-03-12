Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber welcome twins!

Actress Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber adopted a baby girl named Nisha last year but congratulations are in order again. Recently the duo announced that they have become parents to two sons – Noah and Asher. Sunny and Daniel shared the news on social media with adorable posts. The kids were born through surrogacy.

Sunny also tweeted that she did not want any confusion over their newborns adding that the couple had planned the surrogacy for years. Husband Daniel tweeted that it is a new chapter in their life. The baby boys were born ‘a few weeks ago’ but Sunny says they were alive in their hearts and eyes for many years.

Just so there is no confusion Asher and Noah are our biological children. We chose surrogacy to complete our family many years ago and it's now finally complete :) so happy! — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) March 5, 2018

Sunny and Daniel adopted Nisha in July last year from an orphanage in Maharashtra when she was only 21 months old. The couple celebrated her second birthday in Arizona recently. "Daniel and I are very happy that this little girl chose us. We are very, very thankful to God for bringing this beautiful little girl into our lives," the actress said after adopting Nisha.

Sunny’s was last seen opposite Arbaaz Khan in Tera Intezaar which failed to impress the box office. Currently, the actress will be making her Tamil debut with Veeramadevi.