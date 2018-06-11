Sunny Leone finds a supporter in Hardik Patel

Actress Sunny Leone has been making headlines since her debut in Bollywood in 2012. Six years down the line, with more than ten films and a number of dance numbers to her credit, Sunny was 2017’s most searched Indian celebrity on the internet. But the actress still hasn’t been accepted by a majority In Bollywood. But the actress seems to be getting work from the unlikeliest of quarters.

Patidar quota leader Hardik Patel has voiced his support for the actress. "Why can't we view Sunny Leone as an actress on screen independent of her old image? What's the problem if we look at her the way we look at actresses Nargis, Sridevi, or Madhuri Dixit. If our thinking is such that we still want to see Sunny Leone on the basis of her old image (as a porn star), then this country can never change," Patel said while responding to a query on his views on the actress during a press conference.

This isn’t the first time the social activist has spoken in favour of the actress. Well looks like the Sunny Leone is receiving the support not just from a few in Bollywood but also from the field of politics. We are now keen what Sunny has to say in respond to Hardik’s statement.