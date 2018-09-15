Sunny Leone grooving to Bolo Tara Ra Ra will make your weekend!

Sunny Leone is ready with the second season of her web series, Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone on Zee 5. She might have entertained you a lot with her sizzling hot item numbers in the couple of films she has been featured in, but we bet you haven’t experienced the quirky side of Miss Leone! In a short video posted on Instagram, the former porn star was seen jiving to a hit Punjabi number. Have a look at the video here:

The video shows Sunny donning a casual and cool look in a red and blue jacket and a pair of ripped jeans. She is seen grooving to Daler Mehndi’s popular Punjabi track, Bolo Ta Ra Ra Ra, that some of her crew numbers also join in. However, what really strikes us is that the group is seen dancing in the taxiway of an airport and we wonder how the Baby Doll star acquired permission for the same.

Coming to her work, Sunny is currently featured as a celebrity judge in reality show Mtv Spiltsvilla, alongside VJ Rannvijay Singh.

Stay tuned to In.com for more from the entertaining world of celebrities like Sunny Leone and more.