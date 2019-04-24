Sunny Leone hits back at troll who says Bollywood is a retirement plan for porn stars

Rushabh Dhruv April 24 2019, 5.13 pm April 24 2019, 5.13 pm

Sunny Leone’s past might be a bit messy, but she's now a well-known Bollywood star. But then there are a few social media users who are stuck in the past and have time and again shamed the Baby Doll of Bollywood by talking about her 'not-so-good' past life. Recently the actress appeared on Arbaaz Khan’s chat show, where the diva candidly discussed her past as an adult movie star and also hit back at comments that targeted her for choosing acting as her profession.

One of the troll said, “A porn star’s retirement plan is the film industry.” Taking no offense, Sunny Leone in quite a chilled manner responded to the negativity by saying, “I love my retirement plan, thank you! Except that it’s not like I am doing nothing, I am working every single day.” That's like a boss-lady! Not just this, another troll commented that "Family business probably is the last thing Sunny Leone will ever suggest her children as a career option."

Well, the troll did not succeed in shaming Sunny but instead got a kick-ass reply from her. "Yeah, probably. Why would I do that? But if they want to join the Indian film industry, I think that would be a great thing. Or if my daughter wanted to continue and run a cosmetic line that I just launched, I think that's a great family business. Or the perfume line that I launched in the last two years. That would be a great family business that she would want to take over," the actress said.

Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber are a happily married couple. The two are proud parents to their adopted child Nisha Kaur Weber, 2 and twin sons Noah and Asher Weber, who were born via surrogacy last year.