Sunny Leone is sending her fans into frenzy with these bikini pictures

First published: May 17, 2018 03:48 PM IST | Updated: May 17, 2018 04:24 PM IST | Author: Darshana Devi

Of late, temperatures are soaring and the culprit is none other than Baby Doll Sunny Leone, whose latest photoshoot is nothing short of scorching hot. The 37-year-old can be seen flaunting her perfect curves and frankly, we are not complaining. Sunny posing on a chair in nothing but a bikini layered with a loose and lanky shirt, is smokin' hot.

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on May 16, 2018 at 8:14am PDT

 

Here's to not holding back and just letting go ;). Photo by @tomasmoucka

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on May 15, 2018 at 10:56am PDT

Monochromatic and hot, that's how you do it!

Sunny can leave us breathless with every look of hers. Remember when she totally nailed that yellow bikini, giving us bod goals? Let us refresh your memory.

I think this one works for me!! Gotta buy it! A color I never thought I would be into! Back in action...headed to Cape Town!

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Apr 15, 2018 at 3:46pm PDT

With 12 million followers on Instagram, the actress keeps updating fans about her day to day life and upcoming projects. The fitness freak has also loaded her Instagram feed with lots of workout videos.

The one thing I hate the most!! Push-ups!! @lian_wentzel

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Apr 25, 2018 at 8:31am PDT

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Raajeev Walia directed Tera Intezaar opposite Arbaaz Khan. She was earlier seen in a multiple films which couldn’t do well at the box office namely, Jism 2, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, One Night Stand among others.

Also, we will soon get to know more about her life. Sunny's life story is to be unveiled in Karenjit Kaur’s upcoming biopic The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone.

“Many people have the misconception that people started criticising me when I decided to come to India, but that is not true. I started getting hate mails and criticism when I was around 21 years old. So it has nothing to do with the country, but society in general. That was the first time I faced real hatred”, Sunny told IANS in an interview while talking about her biopic.

Well, let's wait for it.

