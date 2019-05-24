Sunny Leone or Sunny Deol: Condom brand takes advantage of news anchor's Freudian slip

Onkar Kulkarni May 24 2019, 6.17 pm May 24 2019, 6.17 pm

On the day of the results of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, a particular well-known but not that well-loved news anchor goofed-up LIVE on tv as he argued, rather thunderously, about BJP's impressive lead. At some point, his thoughts turned to BJP's celebrity candidate from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol but by the time those thoughts turned into words, his brain had somehow deleted Deol and added Leone to it. Call it the Freudian slip but Mr. Anchor, let's call him that, did give the netizens enough fodder to troll him for the rest of the day. But while the trolls were on a roll, at least one condom company saw an opportunity for Guerilla marketing.

Once Sunny Leone came into the picture right in the middle of an election debate, the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 seized to be a dead 'rubber' for Manforce Condoms. A brand that Sunny Leone endorses. We have no idea whether Sunny Deol has ever used it but now he's part of it nonetheless. Mocking the anchor's ‘excitement’, the condom brand wrote: “Dear A***, we understand. She is always on our mind as well #TheNationKnows”.

Earlier Sunny Leone too took a dig at the news anchor. The actor was quick to tweet soon after Arnab did the goof up. Her tweet read: “Leading by how many votes????” She posted the message with a wink. Now we don't know how many people followed the anchor's election day analysis but his antiques have definitely made him a troll favorite once again. Meanwhile, we give an A for execution to the condom brand for the ad that's now gone viral.