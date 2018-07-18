home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Sunny Leone overwhelmed with feedback to Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone

First published: July 18, 2018 05:46 PM IST | Updated: July 18, 2018 05:46 PM IST | Author: Abhishek Singh

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone’s biopic Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story of Sunny Leone has received positive response from the audiences. The show, which went live last weekend, has been at the centre of controversies but the actress is overwhelmed by fan feedback. She took to Twitter and thanked the audiences for the love they have shown the show. She also thanked her director Aditya Datt for the series.

The web series is in the middle of a controversy after the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) objected to the use of Kaur in the title of the series. The Akali Dal too had their reservations against the show and had alleged that Sunny had used the word ‘Kaur’ to make the show a hit.

It isn’t just the audience that going gaga over Sunny and the show. The actress has been receiving words of appreciation and support from her Bollywood friends too. Emraan Hashmi, Rannvijay Singha and others took to Twitter to wish the actress and congratulated her for the response.

The web series, which is a biopic of Sunny Leone, throws light on an ordinary girl who became an adult star-turned-Bollywood actor.

