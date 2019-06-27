She really is a gorgeous woman who brings about great zeal on the big screen. Sunny Leone, from only a dancer who would appear in special number, is slowly moving towards a steady career in acting. Her interests are beyond just Bollywood now, and she continues to receive meaty offers down South. BUT! How many of you knew that she was a great prankster on sets and would often perform tricks on her colleagues?
Sunny is presently shooting for Kokakola, a horror comedy set in Uttar Pradesh. We hear she is developing a strong grip over the Bhojpuri language. But it can't be about only working hard. She was rehearsing for a sequence wherein she is shot by a gun, she planned a prank and pulled it perfectly.
Haha...this isn't the first time she is doing it though. Remember the time she decided to thrash two cakes on the face of her manager Sunny Rajani?
My revenge!!! Hahahahahaha @sunnyrajani this is what you get when you mess with me!!
Another time, the participants of Splitsvilla 11 fell prey to her prank, and how!
I can't believe they fell for it!! 😈😂 @mtvsplitsvilla #SunnyLeone #prankwar #SplitsvillaXI
And then, not all days are good-prank days. This one time, it didn't go as planned.
Well this prank didn’t exactly go the way I wanted but still funny! Sorry @hitendrakapopara and @jeetihairtstylist I will be coming for you! War is on!! @tomasmoucka @sonakshivip @rangeela_movie
Whether or not her pranks go as planned, her career is definitely going as per plans. She is having a lot of fun shooting her first horror comedy!
"The genre does interest me and I am excited to be a part of this project. No one has a particular mantra with what will work and won't work with the audience. I can't comment on other projects, but for Kokakola
, we will do our best and I am sure will match up to the audience's expectations. When it comes to my work, I always keep an open mind to learn new things -- be it even a new language. It helps me grow as an actor and it is fun to learn new things while on the job. The dialect is something I am working on right now and I am working hard to get it right," Sunny told IANS.