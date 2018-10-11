image
Thursday, October 11th 2018
English
Sunny Leone switches on her holiday mode, sizzles in a white bikini!

Bollywood

Sunny Leone switches on her holiday mode, sizzles in a white bikini!

Prajakta AjgaonkarPrajakta Ajgaonkar   October 11 2018, 4.02 pm
back
BollywoodDaniel WeberEntertainmentSunny Leone
nextAmitabh Bachchan’s birthday: from Raveena to Shraddha, celebs shower wishes for Big B
ALSO READ

Kangana Ranaut rides on #MeToo to lash out at Hrithik Roshan

Sajan Bade Senti from Badhaai Ho: Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta’s cute romance steals the show

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Amitabh Bachchan aka Gosayi Venkanna is fierce AF!