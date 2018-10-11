Sunny Leone switches on her holiday mode, sizzles in a white bikini!

Sunny Leone has whisked away to Mexico with hubby Daniel Weber and a couple of friends. She’s enjoying her leisure time and made us green with jealousy with her holiday pictures. On Wednesday, she sizzled in a floral monokini and now, she has set the temperatures soaring with a picture in a white bikini.

She was seen taking a stroll on the pristine beaches of Mexico and struck a candid pose. She calls the beach “drop-dead gorgeous” and she’s no less in the picture. Sporting a fedora with her white bikini, the actor seems to be in a great mood, proving that she is having a really nice time there.

In this picture, we see her selfie moments with her hubby and close friends on the beach. It’s always a delight to see Sunny and Daniel together because they are such an adorable pair. We are extremely jealous of her pictures and want to pack our bags right away and jet off to a picturesque location.

View this post on Instagram One more while I wait 🏊‍♀️ #SunnyLeone A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Oct 10, 2018 at 3:50am PDT

Speaking of her work commitments, Sunny Leone will be seen in Arjun Patiala next and a South movie titled Veeramadevi.