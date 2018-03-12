Sunny Leone to make her Kollywood debut soon

Sunny Leone, whose real name is Karenjit Kaur Vohra, made a swift move into Bollywood in 2012. Now, the former Indo-Canadian adult film actress is all set to make her debut in Kollywood with the upcoming film Veeramdevi as she believes that the south Indian film industry will help her to grow as an actress.

“Yes, I agree that this film will help me grow as a person and as an actress. Being able to learn about a completely different culture is something that I like a lot and enjoy,” she told IANS in a recent e-mail interaction.

Speaking of the language barrier, the Ragini MMS 2 girl added, “It will be challenging, but I am not worried about learning it for this film. I am actually very excited about this whole process,” she said about the film in which she will play a warrior princess. “That is something that I have always wanted to do. The amount of effort that has gone into this character is amazing and I’m beyond excited to start shooting. I will be taking riding lessons… in Los Angeles and in India. And, of course, I will be attending workshops to learn Tamil.”

Sunny Leone, currently in Los Angeles, does not want to limit herself to any particular language and is interested in working in films in any regional language, provided the role is interesting. Prior to her silver screen debut, Sunny won the hearts of the audience appearing in Bigg Boss 5, the reality TV show. She has essayed lead roles in movies like Jism 2, Ek Paheli Leela, Mastizaade, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai and Tera Intezaar.

In 2017, the 36-year-old actress stepped into parenthood and adopted a baby girl, Nisha, from Latur. “My husband (Daniel Weber) and I have developed a system that works for all of us. Therefore, I see Nisha a lot,” she stressed while explaining her mantra to balance work and motherhood.

“We are more in love with each other and are completely in love with Nisha. She is the light of our life and makes us better people and parents every day,” she added.

Sunny, who was the most Googled celebrity last year, also plans to launch her own cosmetic line, StarStruck, in March. “StarStruck is all about great quality make-up for every woman. I want all women to feel others are drooling over them. This is not an overnight plan. I have been working on this idea for the last year and a half,” she said in an interview with Moneycontrol.