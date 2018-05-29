Sunny Leone turns horsewoman for Veeramadevi first look shoot. WATCH VIDEO

Sunny Leone's debut in Southern cinema is indeed happening on a large scale. The film will be made in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam alongside two more languages and hence will captivate a large number of audience. The project not only costs the makers a big fat amount of around Rs 100 crore, but Rs 40 crore out of it has been reportedly allotted solely to computer graphics.

"Experts from India and Canada are working on the CG of the film. A budget of Rs. 40 crore has been set aside just for the CG work. The team that worked on the CG and animation departments of The Lord of the Rings and Gods of Egypt has been roped in to oversee the CG work," a quote from the makers read, as reported by Firstpost

Meanwhile, Sunny shot for the first look of the film and pretty impressively, performed her own stunts and did horse-riding! She later took to social media to share a video of the same.

Sunny is seen riding that white horse quite skilfully, and seems to enjoy it as well!

Diverting from the glamorous selves she has been otherwise playing, Veeramadevi is a shift. It is directed by VC Vadivudaiyan, and is touted to be one of the most forthcoming South Indian releases.