Sunny Leone will have a professionally progressive year, predicts Ganesha!

This supergirl is a Canadian-born Indian actress who has achieved a lot in the past couple of years, with good projects in the Bollywood Industry! She was an adult star at first, and then paved her own way into the Industry with a lot of hard work and determination. Yes, we are talking about none other than Karenjit Kaur Vohra aka Sunny Leone and she celebrates her birthday on May 13, turning 38!

Right from being named in the list of Top 12 Adult Film Stars in the year 2010 to doing Bollywood films and dancing with SRK and John Abraham, she has done it all with swag! Apart from her appearances in shows like Bigg Boss and Splitsvilla, our homegirl debuted in the realm of Bollywood in the year 2012 with the movie Jism 2. There was no chill for this girl, as she went on to act in other films like Jackpot, Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela, Tera Intezaar and more. It looks like she will be on fire this year as well!

Astrological Predictions:

The bombshell Sunny Leone will have good support from the transiting Jupiter this year. However, during the initial phase until June, the adverse transit of Saturn might cause some roadblocks. But, an expansive and optimistic attitude will help her to bring some positivity in her life where she will be less concerned about petty problems and inconveniences that she may have. She will find opportunities to travel, study, expand her vision, and meet people with diverse backgrounds. She will become more intellectually curious; hence she may have more chances of being successful in some good projects.

She will reap the benefits of all her hard work during this time. She may require to take more responsibility than usual in her personal and professional life as the cosmos will get her some important roles to play this year. Although the period will largely remain progressive for her career, she may face some issues in big projects. There will be some delays and difficulties in getting the desired position as well. But, she would be good enough to make her journey stable and progressive particularly after June 2019. Her ability to analyze the critical situations would bring her career on a smooth pathway. The transit of benefic Jupiter, surprisingly, will help her in combatting this inactive atmosphere and assist in getting her career back on track with new projects from well-known producers of the Film Industry. Jupiter would be transiting in the Sagittarius Sign after November 5, 2019 in her chart, changing her career in the process. She would be more comfortable after the above said period in her personal and professional life and may gain higher appreciation and respect. She will not be a part of any controversy as she has matured and knows how to tackle situations better. She will be much happy and will enjoy her time with her family in her new house in Mumbai.

During this year, she will probably feel good, secure and well established in her position, especially after November 2019. She may be able to gain recognition or rewards for the work she has been doing, but there will be a sense of dissatisfaction always bothering her. On the bright side, she may find opportunities to explore and tap into things she has never done before.

We wish this savage superstar a great birthday, and we hope she makes it big this year!