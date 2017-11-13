Sunny leone’s Barbie Girl tones down the obscenity

Sunny leone the ‘Baby Doll’ of Bollywood has gone through a makeover for her next film ‘Tera Intezaar’ and will be dancing to ‘Barbie Girl.’ Reports say that Sunny is determined to make sure her ‘Barbie Girl’ makes it to the film’s final cut, unlike ‘Trippy Trippy’ in Omung Kumar's revenge saga Bhoomi and “Piya More’ in Milan Luthria's period heist drama, Baadshaho.

After composer Ankit Tiwari was accused of plagiarism for ‘Piya More’, Leone made sure that Raaj Aashoo does not gain inspiration from the popular song 'I'm A Barbie Girl' for her Barbie song in Tera Intezaar.

According to reports, Sunny has apparently asked lyricist Sabbir Ahmed and rapper Lil Golu to stay away from obscenity. It looks like the Central Board of Film Certification’s (CBFC) decision to chop her dance track ‘Trippy Trippy’ from the film has hit her hard.

Tera Intezaar is produced by Aman Mehta and Bijal Mehta of Bageshree Films along with associate producers Ruby Prem Singh, Pankaj Thakkar & Manoj Sanghvi. It is scheduled to release on November 24, along with Rajiv Dhingra's comedy Firangi, Deepak Shivdasani's romantic flick, Julie 2 and Suresh Triveni's slice-of-life film Tumhari Sulu.​