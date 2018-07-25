Sunny Leone's biopic Karenjit Kaur leaks online

Karenjit Kaur, a biopic on Bollywood actress and former adult star Sunny Leone, has leaked online. Makers of the show who reportedly did not move to the cyber crime cell yet, are said to have brought on board a piracy monitoring agency to address the mishap.

"Our content is DRM (Digital Rights Management) protected. The monitoring agency has been successful in bringing down 90 percent of the piracy hit rate. We have blocked most of the domains that were streaming the show. Holistic action is being taken against the offenders," Manish Agarwal, business head of the concerned OTT platform told Mid-day.

Reportedly, the web series was leaked on Tamilrockers, a platform notoriously known for hosting illegitimate versions of films, especially the South Indian ones. Netflix India's original production Sacred Games was also leaked on the same platform. Earlier, the site got its hand on Rajinikanth's film Kaala. Despite the Kerala Police having arrested three of the members in past, the site is still active.

The series was earlier embroiled in controversies after Akali Dal demanded Sunny's original surname Kaur to be dropped from the series' name.