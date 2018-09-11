Sunny Leone’s fairytale-like wedding is everything you dreamed of

Sunny Leone’s life-story may have been one with several ups and downs, but her wedding day was no less than a fairytale. Looking resplendent in a bridal attire, Sunny recreated her dream wedding with Daniel Weber for an episode of Karenjit Kaur, the web series based on her life.

While, the series stars her portraying her real self, the role of her husband is portrayed by Mark Buckner. Speaking of the wedding song, it’s called I Promise and standing true to the title, the couple take wedding vows as per Jewish customs to honour Weber and his family followed by Sikh ritual of Anand Karaj. We see Sunny’s proud parents played by Bijay Anand and Grusha Singh along with her brother played by Karanvir Lamba in a happy and emotional state of mind, as Sunny walks down the aisle with the love of her life.

We also see some emotional moments between Sunny and her parents and the soundtrack is just too beautiful, perfectly matching with the ambience and theme of the wedding.

In real life too, Sunny had two wedding ceremonies and here are a few pictures of the same.

Sunny and Daniel together have a daughter named Nisha and twin sons, Noah and Asher.