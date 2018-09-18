Sunny Leone’s wax statute is anything but Sunny

Madame Tussauds Delhi houses wax statutes of many celebs like Virat Kohli, Kapil Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Asha Bhosle, Madhubala, etc. Sunny Leone has joined this league of celebrities as the Jism 2 actor’s statue was recently revealed and she herself was there to unveil it.

Sunny’s wax statue is as sexy as her. Madame Tussauds Delhi has done a stellar job with the bodily structure of the Ragini MMS 2 actor's statue. However, there is a problem here. The face of the statue does not match Sunny Leone!

On their Instagram profile, Madame Tussauds Delhi posted a video in which the actor is speaking about the statue and how excited she is about it. By the way, the caption of the video reads, “#DidYouKnow that @sunnyleone's wax figure at #TussaudsDelhi smells like herself?” We wish it even looked like Sunny.

Talking about Sunny Leone’s films, she was last seen on the big screen in Tera Intezaar which was a disaster at the box office. Her next Bollywood film is Arjun Patiala that boasts of a special number. As the lead, Sunny will be seen in the South film, Veeramadevi.