Antara Kashyap July 05 2019, 5.20 pm July 05 2019, 5.20 pm

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 is gradually approaching its release and the team is at the peak of its promotions. Hrithik Roshan plays Anand Kumar a scholar who tutors 30 underprivileged children from IIT. The film's cast has been making appearances in various shows and events to promote their film. They've also released a few catchy songs. Now a new dialogue promo has been released called "Toofan Aane Waala Hai" (A storm is coming), which shows Hrithik as a fierce teacher who is determined to make his students' lives better.

The promo also features Aditya Srivastava (Inspector Abhijeet from CID) who tells Hrithik's character Anand Kumar that his children are not capable of clearing IIT. He uses the analogy that only a king's child can become king. He also says that a limping pony cannot win the derby. To this Hrithik says that he will make a limping pony win a derby. He then asks Srivastava to go home by saying that a storm is coming.

Catch the dialogue promo below:

Super 30's release got delayed as the director Vikas Bahl was accused of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement. He got credit after his name was cleared by an internal committee. The film will also star Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Tripathi, Nandish Sandhu and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on July 12, 2019.

Check the trailer out below:

However, not all is well in Hrithik Roshan's life. The actor was booked in a cheating case by the Hyderabad police. A gym user of Cult.Fit, a brand Hrithik is an ambassador of, complained that the gym was not providing him slots for his session despite paying the yearly fee. This is obviously a tough time for the actor and we can only wait and see what happens to this case.