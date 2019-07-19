Ranjini Maitra July 19 2019, 12.01 pm July 19 2019, 12.01 pm

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 is doing rather well around the country. It opened to strong reviews and is doing decent businesswise as well. It has already minted around Rs 70 crores and we assume it still has another week to go before Kangana Ranaut's Judgementall Hai Kya kicks in. That's very encouraging for a film that tells the tale of a man who is changing not one but many lives at the same time. A couple of days ago, the State Government of Bihar declared the film tax-free. Rajasthan has followed suit now.

On Thursday evening, Ashok Gehlot, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, took to Twitter to announce that he was declaring Super 30 tax-free in Rajasthan.

We must take inspiration from such films and imbibe the value of 'excellence in education' in the youth of our society today. I hereby declare this film tax-free in the state of #Rajasthan.#Super30 — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 18, 2019

Gehlot was also impressed by the film's message. "It is an excellent example of exceptional willpower and determination, that despite all odds- success is achievable," he wrote, in another tweet.

#Super30 based on the real story of Mr. #AnandKumar is an inspiring film of recent times. It is an excellent example of exceptional willpower and determination, that despite all odds- success is achievable. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 18, 2019

Hrithik was prompt to respond and thanked Gehlot for the 'privilege'.

Thank you so much honourable @ashokgehlot51 Ji for blessing us with this privilege. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/0npa7u6MsA pic.twitter.com/BJStDM8kY5 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 18, 2019

Earlier, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi announced that the Bihar State Government was not going to levy any entertainment taxes on the film. Anand Kumar, the original inspiration behind Hrithik's character, thanked the Government on Twitter.

Thanks a lot to CM Nitish Kumar ji and Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi ji making ‘Super 30’ tax free. It will help more and more people see the film@iHrithik @RelianceEnt @NGEMovies @Shibasishsarkar #super30 pic.twitter.com/z9qmHUMdOW — Anand Kumar (@teacheranand) July 15, 2019