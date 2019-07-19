Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 is doing rather well around the country. It opened to strong reviews and is doing decent businesswise as well. It has already minted around Rs 70 crores and we assume it still has another week to go before Kangana Ranaut's Judgementall Hai Kya kicks in. That's very encouraging for a film that tells the tale of a man who is changing not one but many lives at the same time. A couple of days ago, the State Government of Bihar declared the film tax-free. Rajasthan has followed suit now.
On Thursday evening, Ashok Gehlot, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, took to Twitter to announce that he was declaring Super 30 tax-free in Rajasthan.
Gehlot was also impressed by the film's message. "It is an excellent example of exceptional willpower and determination, that despite all odds- success is achievable," he wrote, in another tweet.
Hrithik was prompt to respond and thanked Gehlot for the 'privilege'.
Earlier, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi announced that the Bihar State Government was not going to levy any entertainment taxes on the film. Anand Kumar, the original inspiration behind Hrithik's character, thanked the Government on Twitter.
Anand, a mathematician based out of Bihar, runs a special programme called Super 30, in which he teaches 30 financially underprivileged students for the IIT-JEE entrance examination. For his extraordinary contribution to education, he has featured in global platforms such as BBC, Discovery Channel and The New York Times. He has also spoken about his journey in some of the most premier educational institutes including IIT, IIM, University of British Columbia and Stanford University.