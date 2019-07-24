Ranjini Maitra July 24 2019, 3.52 pm July 24 2019, 3.52 pm

Films with a strong intent and the right message can indeed create a strong impact. Hrithik Roshan's last release Super 30, which won hearts of the audience and critics alike, revolves around a mathematician, who's also a teacher and a true change-maker. To much of everyone's delight, the film is receiving its due accolades. A number of states have already declared it tax-free. Latest, the Delhi administration also announced it as tax-free on Wednesday.

Anand Kumar, on Tuesday, dropped in to visit a Government school in Delhi. Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia took to Twitter to state that Anand's 'work & personality' were a true inspiration for the teachers across the country. He also announced that the Delhi Government wasn't going to levy any entertainment taxes on the film.

Anand Kumar of #Super30 fame visited a #DelhiGovtSchool with me today. His work & personality r inspiration for all teachers across country, as children from humble backgrounds achieve their IIT-JEE dreams. This is what it truly means to be a guru (1/3) @iHrithik @teacheranand — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) July 24, 2019

Delhi Govt will be giving tax-free status to the movie ‘Super 30’, so that it can inspire students and teachers in Delhi (2/3)#Super30 @iHrithik @teacheranand — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) July 24, 2019

Anand, as Sisodia revealed, will also conduct one class in a month for the students of Delhi Government schools. The virtual class will be arranged for students of 11th and 12th standard.

Am also happy to share that Anand Kumar has agreed to conduct one class every month for Delhi Govt school students. This will be an online, virtual classroom for Class 11, 12 students of our schools (3/3) — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) July 24, 2019

On Monday, the Gujarat Government also declared the film tax-free in their state. A number of other states including Rajasthan and Bihar (which is Anand's native state) have already withdrawn taxes on it.

The celebratory mood has of course taken over the Roshans as well! So much so that Hrithik's mother Pinky Roshan, a couple of days back, was seen working out while Jugraafiya, a track from Super 30 featuring Hrithik and female lead Mrunal Thakur, played in the background. Quite an innovative way to celebrate a fitness freak son's success!