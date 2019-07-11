Ranjini Maitra July 11 2019, 5.03 pm July 11 2019, 5.03 pm

A day to go before Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 hits the screens. A biopic on mathematician Anand Kumar who's guiding the underprivileged students of Bihar for IIT entrance examination for years now, the film is making all right noises ever since its inception. Kumar's story, an inspiring one, definitely deserves to be told on the big screen. But just ahead of the film's release, Anand has revealed something shocking.

In a conversation with ANI, Anand revealed that he was suffering from a brain tumour and wanted his biopic to be made as soon as possible. "The film writer's wanted that I permit for the film as quickly as possible. You have no idea of life and death, so I wanted this biopic to be made while I am alive," he said.

The mathematician felt seriously ill a few years ago, but the tumour wasn't diagnosed immediately. “In 2014, my situation was such that I was unable to hear from my right ear. I underwent a lot of treatments in Patna and it was after some tests that I came to know that 80-90 per cent of the hearing ability of my right ear has been destroyed," Anand stated.

But it was only when he traveled to Delhi that he learned about the tumour. “Then I checked into Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Delhi and the doctors performed rigorous investigation and did a number of tests. They then called me and told that I had no issues in my ear instead a tumour had been developed in the nerve which runs from ear to brain. And as soon I got to know this I lost consciousness," he added.