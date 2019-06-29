Onkar Kulkarni June 29 2019, 3.50 pm June 29 2019, 3.50 pm

A brand new track from Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 has been released. The song is titled Basanti No Dance and comes out following the release of the other two numbers – Jugraafiya and Paisa. The track that reminds us of Sholay’s character Basanti played by Hema Malini is sung by Prem Areni, Janardan Dhatrak, Divya Kumar and Chaitally Parmar. Holi definitely is a favourite of Bollywood filmmakers, and this too has the backdrop of the colourful festival.

However, unlike other Holi numbers, this doesn’t celebrate the spirit of the festival as it isn’t the typical dance number. So, don’t expect it to be played during Holi celebrations. The song focuses on the pressure on Indian students to be fluent in English. Hrithik as Anand Kumar is seen boosting the spirit of his students as he asks them to perform a skit in English at a college festival, in the presence of students that hail from the economically sound background.

The lyrics of the song are taken from Sholay’s famous dialogue, mouthed by Dharmendra, where he says, “Basanti in kutton ke saamne mat naachna.” In the Super 30 number, one sees these kids mouthing the same dialogue in English as they say, “Basanti no dance in front of these dogs.” The kids are seen making fun of the language and breaking into funny dance moves which in the end makes everyone laugh hard.