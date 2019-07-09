Rushabh Dhruv July 09 2019, 10.15 pm July 09 2019, 10.15 pm

After a hiatus of two years, fans will finally see Hrithik Roshan on the silver screens with his next titled Super 30. The film, which is helmed by Vikas Bahl, chronicles the life of a mathematician named Anand Kumar, who coached a group of financially underprivileged students to crack the IIT examinations. The trailer of Super 30 was unveiled in the month of June and it opened to a positive response. The film, apart from Hrithik Roshan, also stars a group of 30 talented kids. Now, going by the latest update around the film, reportedly, as per the official Central Board of Film Certificate (CBFC) website, the words 'Ramayan mein' were dropped and replaced with 'Raj Puran mein' in a particular dialogue of the film.

Further, as per the reports, the Paisa song from Super 30 also had two modifications. The chopped scenes include; one where a politician had held a dancer, whereas the other one saw him touching her. These have been replaced with regular dancing shots. A 10-second Hindi disclaimer has been added, along with an anti-liquor disclaimer.

Earlier, in a conversation with in.com, Anand Kumar couldn’t stop raving praises about Hrithik Roshan. Kumar, in fact, went onto to call him the perfect choice for the film and also complimented the actor for pulling off his accent so well. He was quoted as saying, "I had told the production house that I get the right to choose the actor, director, music director, and the right script then only I can greenlight the project. People told me that Hrithik looks like a Greek god, how he will suit the dehati character? But Hrithik underwent a lot of preparation. He came wearing a gamcha just like me. He also spoke with me in an accent just like mine. I was super amazed. I feel he has done a good job."